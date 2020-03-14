Snow Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Cowen worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cowen by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 121,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cowen news, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $322,706.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,762.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COWN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

COWN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 790,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $276.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. Cowen Inc has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

