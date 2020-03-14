Snow Capital Management LP Purchases 9,974 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,955,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,192,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after buying an additional 796,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,980,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.