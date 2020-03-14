Snow Capital Management LP Raises Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

Citigroup stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. 40,511,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,120,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

