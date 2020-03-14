Snow Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 107,835 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 41.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113,856 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81,428 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 320,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,844,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,120,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $494.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

