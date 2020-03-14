Snow Capital Management LP Sells 10,314 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 96,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 71,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 55,294 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,540. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $629.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.68.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

In related news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 11,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at $849,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

