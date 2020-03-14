Snow Capital Management LP Sells 1,527 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.23.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.