Snow Capital Management LP Sells 1,529 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,630. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

