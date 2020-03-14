Snow Capital Management LP Sells 20,233 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

ANDE traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Andersons Inc has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Brian A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,497.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

