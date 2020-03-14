Snow Capital Management LP Sells 29,325 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,325 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Astec Industries worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 612,317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 669,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 264,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,172. The firm has a market cap of $706.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

