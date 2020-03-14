Snow Capital Management LP Sells 303 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. FMR LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,474,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after purchasing an additional 639,325 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,360,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $69.80 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.