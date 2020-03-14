Snow Capital Management LP Sells 79,741 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,741 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,809,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 101,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 709,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 1,422,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,000. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $567.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

