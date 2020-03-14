Snow Capital Management LP Sells 8,100 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after acquiring an additional 767,600 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 743,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,938,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,175,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 5,293,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,204. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $551,730.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,036.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

