Snow Capital Management LP Takes $108,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,248,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.