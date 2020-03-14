Snow Capital Management LP Takes $262,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 274,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,352,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 527,642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

COG traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $18.37. 20,151,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,769,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

