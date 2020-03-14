Snow Capital Management LP Takes $895,000 Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Delek US by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of DK traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,161,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,118. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

