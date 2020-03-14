Snow Capital Management LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,644,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,816 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,810,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after acquiring an additional 410,702 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 694,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,056 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 75,620,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,885,582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

