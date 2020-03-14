Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 1.26% of Solar Senior Capital worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter worth $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

