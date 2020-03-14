Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Director Purchases $271,950.00 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $271,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $5.67 on Friday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 597,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 502,029 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 203.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $7,245,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

