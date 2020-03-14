S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 181,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 68,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 104,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded up $26.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,118. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $198.98 and a one year high of $312.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.80 and its 200-day moving average is $269.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.