Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 56.4% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $10,115.63 and $6,686.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 56.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00665475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000859 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

