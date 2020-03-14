Spendcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $84,423.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $84,423.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.02241106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00198257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00111728 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,805 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

