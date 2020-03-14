Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.12.

SBPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 250,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.26. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

