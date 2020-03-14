SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.95. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SSNC stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,042. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,298 shares of company stock worth $76,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after acquiring an additional 104,581 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

