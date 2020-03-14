Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $7.82 on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,165,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,037,171. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

