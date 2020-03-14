StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in StealthGas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,295,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,225,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Towerview LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 95,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in StealthGas by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GASS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 57,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.35.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GASS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

