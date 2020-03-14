Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 5,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $247.73 million, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.64. Steel Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.33.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $364.17 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.