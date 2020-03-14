Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to report $807.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.10 million to $811.50 million. Steris posted sales of $768.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. 885,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,892. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.40. Steris has a 12 month low of $119.62 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Steris by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

