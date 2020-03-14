Stifel Financial Corp Has $44.91 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $44,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $47,740,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,779,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 721,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $10,689,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,028,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

