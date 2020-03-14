Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $68,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NYSE AMT traded up $21.16 on Friday, hitting $238.99. 4,220,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $185.77 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

