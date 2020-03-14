Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,928 shares of company stock worth $1,834,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 137,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,501,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SF traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,358. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

