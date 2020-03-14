Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 89,548 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 174,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,511,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

