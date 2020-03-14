Stifel Financial Corp Sells 60,893 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,893 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $43,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ABB by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 1,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,470 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in ABB by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 879,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ABB traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 3,183,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,618. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

