Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 73,760 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $40,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.17. 11,176,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,359. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

