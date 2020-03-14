Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $17.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLB. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.24.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 2,732,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,991,000 after purchasing an additional 482,459 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

