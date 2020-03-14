Stifel Nicolaus Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $136.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.63. 4,218,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

