Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $26.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 3,003,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

