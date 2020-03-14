Stifel Nicolaus Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $100.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.32. 3,996,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $4,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.