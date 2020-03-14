Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. DA Davidson raised Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,631. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

