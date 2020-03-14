Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFIX. BidaskClub cut shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 3,003,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

