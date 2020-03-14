Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from to in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 3,003,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $896,971.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

