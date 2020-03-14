Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.87.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 3,003,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,121,914.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

