Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,631 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

