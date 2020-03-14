Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 667,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE SRI traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 506,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $8,950,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,634,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 201,776 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1,019.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,556 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

