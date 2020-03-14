StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a market cap of $193,663.90 and approximately $168.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,749,083,638 coins and its circulating supply is 16,335,889,284 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC, STEX, Coindeal, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

