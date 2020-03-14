Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SUMR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.24.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

