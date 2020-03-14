Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754,349 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,523 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,059,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

