Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Update

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 771,700 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 514,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Sunoco stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 1,562,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.84. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 145.37%.

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Miller bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $270,023.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,555 shares of company stock valued at $351,301 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

