SunTrust Banks Lowers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $102.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $164.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.13.

NYSE RCL traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. 26,688,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

