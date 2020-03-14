SunTrust Banks Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Target Price to $45.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 42,838,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,104. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

