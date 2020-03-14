Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 190,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,293. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

SLGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Super League Gaming from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

